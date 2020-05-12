Cannes Online Marketplace Describes Immersive Content Event – Up News Info

The Cannes Marché du Film Online, which will take place from June 22 to 26 instead of the traditional physical market that would have taken place this week on the French Riviera, has revealed details of its event dedicated to immersive technologies, Cannes XR Virtual .

From June 24 to 26, the initiative will welcome professionals from the film industry, technology companies and the XR industry to come together to discuss the future of alternative reality content such as VR (virtual reality) and AR (augmented reality). ).

The initiative will include the Museum of Other Realities (MOR), a virtual art gallery with new immersive works by virtual reality artists from around the world, which will remain available until July 3 through Steam, Viveport and Oculus. There will also be a conference hosted virtually on the Brands online (as well as the associated Tribeca Film Festival and Kaleidoscope websites) and remote presentation sessions and project presentations.

A network of partners will offer access to Virtual Cannes XR for journalists and guests without VR headsets in US cities. USA, China and France.

The program will be accessible to industry professionals accredited to Marché du Film Online.