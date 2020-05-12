Canada's Banff to Host Virtual Events After COVID-19 Cancellation – Up News Info

The Banff World Media Festival is launching a series of virtual events after the cancellation of the conference held in Alberta.

The event, which was scheduled to take place June 14-17, was canceled in late March due to COVID-19.

Instead, organizers will launch a series of online events, starting with a master class on the upcoming TNT drama. Snowpiercer. This event, which will kick off on Tuesday May 26, will feature a conversation with stars Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, and Alison Wright, as well as showrunner Graeme Manson, Tomorrow Studios boss Marty Adelstein and Netflix vice president of content Larry Tanz.

Following this, on June 15, the International Rockie Awards Program Competition will be held and on June 16, a day of lectures.

Related story & # 39; Snowpiercer & # 39; Gets Another Release Date As TNT Moves Forward In Post-apocalyptic Sci-Fi Thriller Premiere

It becomes the latest industry conference to move online after the Edinburgh International Television Festival, which held a series of events online for the past few weeks after its August event was canceled.

%MINIFYHTMLab8633d542e3edcb97025fd9cbbe881e17%

People can sign up for a free virtual pass, while the event also offers a network pass for $ 250.

"We are pleased to provide an opportunity for industry in Canada and around the world to come together for this virtual edition of Banff," said Randy Lennox, president of Bell Media and chairman of the board of the Banff World Media Festival. "While we will miss the mountains, this is a unique opportunity to connect, inspire and support each other from a distance. Congratulations to the Banff team for their commitment to deliver an engaging festival filled with unmissable programming and discussion."

"The Canadian and global entertainment industries have been hard hit by the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, and with the strong support of our major sponsors and partners, we are offering the majority of the festival's programming, including panel sessions, master classes and other free content for the industry, "added Jenn Kuzmyk, CEO of Banff World Media Festival, adding: "We are delighted to launch our program with SnowpiercerWe look forward to welcoming the incredible talent this series created on our virtual stage. Filmed in the Canadian Rockies, we can't think of a more fitting show to premiere as our first master class of 2020. "