Cameran Eubanks says he will not return to southern charm

Is Southern charm losing one of its stars?

Bravolebrity fan favorite Cameran eubancos He sent fans panicking on Tuesday morning when he apparently revealed on social media that he was leaving. Southern charm And we won't be back next season.

Cameran posted a photo to Instagram today with his co-star Patricia Altschul and two men, writing, "Remember to go out to eat with friends ?! I can't wait until we can do it again. @pataltschul @eddieirions I miss our dates!"

"Missing the show! When will you be back?" A fan commented. "I will not return," Eubanks replied.

Fans immediately began to mourn Eubanks' statement that he will not be returning for a possible season seven of the Bravo reality series.