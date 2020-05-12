California Air National Guard to Salute Coronavirus Front Lines with Statewide Flyover – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Doctors, nurses, and essential workers on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19 will receive a highest salute from the 144th Fighter Wing of the California Air National Guard.

Four F-15C Eagle fighter jets will fly over a large swath of California starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, passing medical facilities from Sacramento to the Bay Area and Southern California.

In Southern California, the overpass will stop at the Los Angeles Police Academy, Beverly Community Hospital, Whittier Hospital Medical Center, La Palma Intercommunity Hospital, Kindred Hospital Paramount, MemorialCare Miller Children & # 39; s & Women & # 39; s Long Beach Hospital, St. Mary Medical Center Long Beach, Torrance Memorial Medical Center, Redondo Beach Fire Department Fire Station 1, Los Angeles Fire Department in Hermosa Beach, Gardena Memorial Hospital, Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Station, Huntington Park Community Hospital and Children's Hospital of Los Angeles.

The flyover is expected to arrive in Southern California around 11:45 a.m.

The California National Guard urged people eager to see the flyover to maintain social distancing patterns and refrain from traveling to iconic locations, hospitals, and gathering in large groups to view the flyover.