Cal's nerds did something extremely cool.

Stuck at home with the graduation ceremony canceled, Berkeley students decided to recreate their entire campus in stunning detail using "Minecraft." The project has taken over a month and required almost 24/7 work from multiple volunteers. Their goal is to get all the right details, including the interior of the academic buildings and the entire Memorial Stadium.

A surge of attention for the project in recent weeks has led to planning a virtual graduation ceremony within the game's server.

"Rebuilding the campus is just another way to see it all over again," Christian Nisperos, a freshman, told The Daily Cal. "This is our home to many of us and we only see it again, even though we can't physically be there. in person, it's an incredible experience for many people. "

The coolest part of the reconstruction of Memorial Stadium, which we are bound to discuss as a sports site, is probably the precision of its surroundings. The creators got the driving range behind the soccer field, as well as Cheapskate Hill and all the hiker-friendly areas beyond campus boundaries.

As someone who walks around Berkeley regularly and grew up in Aaron Rodgers' games in blue and gold, it's impressive to see him.

Perhaps the virtual Bears can return to the nine-win mark that has eluded the royal team since 2008.