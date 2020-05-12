Bryan Adams regrets ranting about "greedy bat eaters" in coronavirus outbreak

Instagram

The singer of & # 39; Run to You & # 39; He apologized immediately after the outrage online after expressing his frustrations about the ongoing coronavirus that caused the cancellation of his concert.

Rocker Bryan Adams He has offered an apology for expressing his frustrations about the coronavirus pandemic on social media.

Clearly annoyed at having to cancel a series of shows, hit creator "Run to Me" launched into the attack on Monday May 11, 2020, blaming "f ** king bat eating, selling animals on the wet market, making virus". ** towards "the blockade caused by the COVID-19 crisis.

The star's post, generally mild-mannered, surprised fans and Adams felt the need to return to social media on Tuesday and apologize.

"Apologies to each and every one who took offense at my post yesterday," captioned an apology post with images of himself acting in the fire. "There is no excuse, I just wanted to talk about the horrible animal cruelty in these wet markets as the possible source of the virus and promote veganism."

"I have love for all people and my thoughts go out to everyone who is dealing with this pandemic across the world. Here is the song appropriately titled that would have been performed tonight at @royalalberthall."

Bryan was scheduled to play three concerts at London's Royal Albert Hall this week, but those concerts have been canceled and Adams has had to postpone all live concerts until 2021.