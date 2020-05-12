Bryan Adams rages racist Blame China for COVID-19 pandemic and social media is outraged!

The Canadian musician turned to social media to rant about the current coronavirus, the COVID-19 pandemic, and his words caused many violent reactions! Bryan Adams blamed the current situation on "eating bats, greedy bastards,quot;, and blamed China for what is happening in the world, but most importantly, for the cancellation of their concerts!

Bryan complained about that in a lengthy protest in an Instagram post.

The man rushed to shut down the comment section as soon as criticism began to pour in, but many still turned to Twitter to hit the singer.

Its caption reads: & # 39; Tonight was supposed to be the start of a concert tenure at the Royal Albert Hall, but thanks to some eating bats, selling animals in the wet market, greedy bastards who make viruses, The whole world It is on hold now, not to mention the thousands who have suffered or died from this virus. My message to them other than "thank you very much,quot; is (go) vegan. "

He went on to say that it has been quite good to spend so much time with his family, but he would also love to perform for his fans and also hang out with his "other family, band, team and fans."

People were outraged that they blamed China for the pandemic, even though a connection between the country's wet markets and the virus has not been shown.

So, his tirade ended up sounding really racist!

Here are a couple of tweets in response to his controversial post: "If you don't understand why Bryan Adams' tweet was super fucking racist, I can't help you." You are part of the problem. "/" Dear Bryan Adams, all is not lost … except your reputation and career. "

Here are a couple of tweets in response to his controversial post: "If you don't understand why Bryan Adams' tweet was super fucking racist, I can't help you." You are part of the problem. "/" Dear Bryan Adams, all is not lost … except your reputation and career. "

Others, who were probably fans, expressed disappointment and emphasized that they did not expect Bryan to have such troublesome views.



