Bryan Adams faces violent reaction for making questionable comments about the coronavirus

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
On Monday, "Summer of & # 39; 69,quot; singer Bryan Adams shared a video of a new song on Instagram with a caption that wet markets caused COVID-19. The singer also shared a link to the video on Twitter with the same text.

"Thanks to some greedy bastards who eat bats, sell animals at the market and make viruses, everyone is now on standby," he said.

Picture Alliance / Getty Images

The markets Bryan refers to are the wet markets of Wuhan, China. Hoaxes have been circulating online from the markets that are the origin of COVID-19, making Asians a target of harassment.

People quickly noticed Bryan's comments and called him on social media.

This tweet from @bryanadams ... ugh. Angry. Stigmatizing I hate bait. Scientifically unstable. I understand that people are frustrated, but these aggressive messages from an influencer do not help anyone. cc @KatieNicholson @CBChealth @picardonhealth # COVID19 #coronavirus #Community

This tweet from @bryanadams … ugh. Angry. Stigmatizing I hate bait. Scientifically unstable.

I understand that people are frustrated, but these aggressive messages from an influencer do not help anyone. cc @KatieNicholson @CBChealth @picardonhealth # COVID19 #coronavirus

#Community

BRYAN ADAMS: 🎶 I wrote my first real racist tweet / my career was already in decline / I blame the Chinese for my lack of income / it was the summer of COVID one-nine 🎶

* sees Bryan Adams on trend: hey, I wonder if he's making some kind of # Covid19 benefit or something * trending clicks:

* sees Bryan Adams on trend: hey, I wonder if he's making some kind of # Covid19 benefit or something

* trending clicks:

The tweet was kept for hours until Bryan finally deleted it amid a backlash, but the video is still on Instagram. At this time, Bryan Adams has not yet issued an apology.

