Bryan Adams faces violent reaction for making questionable comments about the coronavirus

On Monday, "Summer of & # 39; 69,quot; singer Bryan Adams shared a video of a new song on Instagram with a caption that wet markets caused COVID-19. The singer also shared a link to the video on Twitter with the same text.
"Thanks to some greedy bastards who eat bats, sell animals at the market and make viruses, everyone is now on standby," he said.
The markets Bryan refers to are the wet markets of Wuhan, China. Hoaxes have been circulating online from the markets that are the origin of COVID-19, making Asians a target of harassment.
People quickly noticed Bryan's comments and called him on social media.
The tweet was kept for hours until Bryan finally deleted it amid a backlash, but the video is still on Instagram. At this time, Bryan Adams has not yet issued an apology.
