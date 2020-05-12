Bryan Adams draws mixed reactions for blaming bat coronavirus that eats wet markets

Instagram

While many consider that the social networks of the singer of & # 39; Cuts Like a Knife & # 39; They are racist, with some leaping to their defense, noting that they did not mention China in their post and only promoted vegan.

Bryan Adams It has caused quite a bit of controversy with its social media post about the coronavirus pandemic. On the morning of what was supposed to be the start of his residency at the Royal Albert Hall in London, the hit maker "(Everything I do) I do it for you" expressed his frustration online by blaming the vendors of the wet market, and provoked mixed reactions from the Internet.

On Monday morning, May 11, the 60-year-old posted on Instagram a video of him covering his 1983 hit "Cuts Like a Knife." Along with him, she shared her controversial thinking: "Tonight was supposed to be the start of a concert performance at @royalalberthall, but thanks to some f ** king bat eating, selling animals in the wet market, viruses that make bas greedy ** * ds, the whole world is now on standby, not to mention the thousands who have suffered or died from this virus. "

"My message to them other than 'thank you all' is vegan," the singer continued. "For all the people who miss our shows, I wish I could be there more than you know. It's been great to hang out in isolation with my kids and family, but I miss my other family, my band, my team and my fans. "

The Grammy winner further urged fans to take care of himself and expressed his hope to get back on the road soon. "I will make a snippet of each album that we were supposed to make over the next few days," the post concluded, attaching a series of hashtags including "# covid_19", #banwetmarkets "," #selfisolation "and" #go vegan ".

Since then, many have seen his online tirade as racist. "BRYAN ADAMS: Multiple music notes wrote my first real racist tweet / my career was already on the decline / blaming the Chinese for my lack of income / it was the summer of COVID one-nine," one reviewer tweeted. Another chimed in: "Bryan Adams and I share the same hometown, Vancouver, home to a very large and varied population of Asians. # Covid_19 is amplifying anti-Asian racism there @bryanadams seems to be part of the problem."

Bryan Adams accused of racism

Others expressed anger at the Adams post. "Well, after this stupidity, I am so glad you got canceled. I hope this tweet and subsequent screenshots will follow you to all your future locations," commented one. Meanwhile, another urged him to be a better Canadian by writing, "Bryan, very little Canadian! Perhaps you will come to support essential service workers by volunteering? Be a better friend!"

Bryan Adams caught a backlash over coronavirus release

Some, however, were by Adams's side. One in particular noted: "I'm not saying it's okay, but everyone who labels Bryan Adams a racist should read the tweet. Race is not mentioned. Nationality is not mentioned. In the worst case, it is insensitive. to the current situation. " You're more racist for mentally linking it to China. "Another chose to focus on Adams' vegan message, noting:" You see it's okay, Bryan Adams was not doing racism, he was just being vegan. "

Bryan Adams defended by online users

Adams had also shared his tirade in a series of Twitter posts, but deleted them after many were upset with them.