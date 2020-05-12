Broadway won't reopen for a while, but what about New York City theaters? – Up News Info

Broadway theaters are not expected to reopen in New York City for a long time, Up News Info sources said no earlier than 2021.

And according to the recent New York State Governor's reopening phase plan, closed cinemas are in the same final Phase 4 classification as Broadway theaters, entertainment venues, museums, and art and recreation businesses.

Yikes

We weren't all supposed to be online in late June and early July before the release of the Warner Bros. movie Christopher Nolan Beginning on July 17 and now the rage movie from the Russell Crowe movie from Solstice Studios Deranged 1st of July?

First, as the Up News Info made clear today, Broadway is not in a close for Labor Day weekend as most of the media falsely stated; Today's news outlined a ticket refund policy period until that holiday weekend. The Broadway League will follow the reopening guidelines as prescribed by the Cuomo office. His statement today did not announce or speculate on a reopening date.

Still, what does that mean for New York City, a DMA that represents 7% to 10% of the opening weekend box office for a first-run movie? New York City's 42nd Street Multiplexes, AMC Empire 25 and Regal E-Walk 4DX & RPX and AMC's Lincoln Center are among the top grossing locations in the country. Surely a studio will need them to make a bank during the opening weekend of a photo of the event, even with auditorium capacities reduced by 25% to 50%.

We hear that NATO is currently pressuring New York state to move theaters to Phase 3. That would place them in the same reopening category as restaurants and other food service companies that have dinner service. The hope is that a reopening in late June or early July with reduced capacities is still on target. Of course, safety for all moviegoers is key.

"The biggest difference between Broadway theaters and theaters is the size of our auditoriums," says Robert Sunshine, NATO executive director of New York State, "theaters should be in phase 3. There is no way to compare. cinemas with large concert halls, sports stadiums or Broadway theaters. Movie theaters should be in the same category as restaurants, and classified as food service establishments. "

Consider the fact that even a small Broadway theater like the Hudson Theater, which recently performed that of David Byrne American Utopia 954 seats, with larger music theaters like the Gershwin counting 1,933 seats, the Lyrical Theater that plays Harry potter and the cursed boy at 1,756 and the Minskoff at 1,692. In fact, Broadway theaters have different setups than cinemas with incredibly tight seats, live actors, and lots of tourists. Broadway theaters are high overhead and must sell as many seats as possible. They cannot afford to operate at a reduced capacity level like movie theaters.

“For us, we can stagger theater times, stagger when people come and go. In auditoriums that have reclining seats, social distancing is already established. Reclining auditoriums only average 120 seats, ”Sunshine tells Up News Info.

Cuomo announced yesterday that drive-in theaters could reopen as soon as this Friday, May 15. This happened, according to the WSJ, after some theaters across New York State requested a waiver of the closing orders, saying consumers can stay safe while in their cars. Even though there is no major new studio product, drive-in tickets like The Four Brothers Drive-In in Amenia, New York will reopen with older movies like Universal & # 39; s Trolls World Tour and the February release of Warner Bros. Birds of prey.

Surveys, like those of EDO, have indicated that consumers will be slow to return to theaters as society reopens since COVID-19. Exhibitors are gearing up for that, but there are some positive signs that people are ready to go, from reports of populated beaches, to even pop-drive in theaters like the Bel Aire Diner in Astoria, Queens selling, according to the NY Post. .