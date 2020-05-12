Broadway "Plaza Suite" Postpones Opening for One Year – Up News Info

Neil Simon's Broadway Revival Plaza Suite, starring Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker and directed by John Benjamin Hickey, will postpone its opening more than a year due to the closure of the pandemic. The production, which was due to begin previews the day after the March 12 closing was announced, will now begin performing at the Hudson Theater on Friday, March 19, 2021.

An official opening date will be announced. The revival will run until Sunday, July 18, 2021.

In a statement Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker said: "We remain deeply committed to bringing Neil Simon Plaza Suite to New York as promised and I can't wait to help get the public back to our beloved Broadway. Until then, everyone please stay safe. "

The revival played a sold-out pre-Broadway engagement at the Emerson Colonial Theater in Boston from February 5 to 22. Production was set to begin Broadway previews on Friday, March 13.

In addition to Broderick, Parker and, in his Broadway directorial debut, Hickey, the production includes world-class theater creatives: John Lee Beatty (set design), Jane Greenwood (costume design), Brian MacDevitt (lighting design), Scott Lehrer (sound design) and Marc Shaiman (incidental music).

Plaza Suite is produced by Ambassador Theater Group Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Hal Luftig, with James L. Nederlander, Douglas L. Meyer, Elizabeth Armstrong, Hunter Arnold, Caitlin Clements, Eilene Davidson Productions, Jeffrey Finn, Terry Schnuck, Smith and Brant Theatricals, Sherry and Kirk Wright, and Mike Isaacson.

Ticket buyers who previously purchased tickets for Plaza Suite You can exchange tickets for a new presentation by contacting your original point of sale.