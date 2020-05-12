Broadway offers refunds until September 6; Reopening date uncertain – Up News Info

The Broadway League has announced that theaters now offer refunds and exchanges for tickets purchased for performances until September 6, an extension of the previous June 7.

The Broadway reopening date was neither announced nor speculated in the League statement. Up News Info sources and Broadway sources told Up News Info that they suspect theaters will not reopen before January 2021.

The League, which represents the industry's theater owners and producers, as well as the various theatrical unions, have stated that they will follow the reopening guidelines of state and local government. The date of September 6 is not a planned or suggested reopening date, but the last marker for ticket refunds.

"While all Broadway shows would love to resume performances as soon as possible, we must ensure the health and well-being of everyone who comes to the theater, behind the curtain and in front of it, before the shows can return." Charlotte said. San Martín, president of the Broadway League. “The Broadway League membership is working cooperatively with theater unions, government officials, and health experts to determine the safest ways to restart our industry.

"During this difficult time, we have been in close communication with Governor Cuomo's office and are grateful for their support and leadership as we work together to reclaim this vital part of the economy and spirit of New York City."

Ticket holders for performances through September 6 will receive an email from their point of purchase with detailed information on refund and exchange options. Customers with tickets until September 6 who have not received an email by May 18 are encouraged to contact their point of purchase for assistance after this date.

Broadway performances were suspended on March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, 31 productions were running, including 8 new preview releases, with 8 additional productions on rehearsal for spring openings.

The Broadway League will continue to work with city and state officials to determine an appropriate date for performances to resume and will provide updates to the public as decisions are made.