Britney Spears reunites with her love Sam Asghari after the coronavirus separated them

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are finally back together after the Coronavirus pandemic separated them. Britney went south with her family when the pandemic broke out and after she returned to California, the rules of social estrangement were in effect and she and Sam couldn't be together. Britney talked about how sad she was and how much she missed Sam Asghari. Now the two are back together and Britney shared a video where she and Sam Asghari were working together. According to the latest reports, Sam and Britney are madly in love, and Britney is ready to have a baby, but due to her guardianship, there are issues that may come into play.

Sam Asghari is a professional physical trainer and this is how Britney met him. The couple has been together for four years, and Britney often shares photos and videos of herself working with Sam online.

Now that Sam and Britney are back together, she shared a video of the two exercising and it was clear how happy the couple was. Britney smiled as she worked with her boyfriend and it is clear that the couple are deeply in love.

Britney looked fit as always and it seems her foot is healed. She had blonde hair tied back in a ponytail over her head and kept her makeup very light and natural.

Sam Asghari looked great as he flexed his muscles and stood behind Britney as they worked together.

Britney shared the following title along with the video.

"Grateful to have @samasghari to keep fit with 💪 !!!!! I am so proud that I have an exercise program to keep people in shape while staying home 🌹🌸🌹 couples who train together stay together together !!!!

You can watch the video that Britney Spears shared with her 24.2 million Instagram followers below.

What do you think about Britney Spears' latest video with Sam Asghari? Are you happy that the couple is finally back together?

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay.



