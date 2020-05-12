Britney Spears and Paris Hilton will meet for an online dinner in the middle of closing

Instagram

The successful & # 39; Toxic & # 39; She will meet her former best friend at a virtual dinner that includes Liam Payne, Marshmello, and Nicole Scherzinger.

Up News Info –

Britney Spears he will digitally reunite with his former best friend Paris Hilton on Thursday May 14, 2020 while attending a virtual dinner to celebrate the singer Chantel Jeffries& # 39; New single.

Jeffries, who once dated Justin Bieber and was recently linked to the superstar DJ Diplo, will release her song "Come Back to Me" with a special live event in collaboration with food delivery app bosses DoorDash, with additional guests, including Britney's sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, Liam Payne, Alesso, The smokers, Marshmelloand Nicole Scherzinger.

%MINIFYHTMLaab02b21a28215ba12508e2bd847282517%

The online dinner will be organized by Travis millsand will host Jeffries' first live performance of the new song, while DoorDash officials will mark the occasion by donating meals to families in need in association with activists from hunger relief organization Feeding America based on the number of visits accumulated in Youtube.

"One of my favorite activities is gathering a group of good friends and dining together. This time at home it has opened my eyes and made me realize how much we take the human connection for granted," Jeffries said in a statement. statement.

"So I wanted to create an experience that would bring people from all over the world to laugh, share a meal and I am grateful to these partners who helped make this a reality and at the same time gave back to those most affected during this time." "

Dinner "Come back to me" is scheduled to air from 8 p.m. ET on YouTube.