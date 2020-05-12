Brie Bella accuses Nikki and Artem of being bad guests of the house: Look!

Home Sweet Home?
In this all-new Thursday clip Total fine, Brie Bella is frustrated with twins Nikki Bella for arriving home earlier than expected. With her home not yet finished in Arizona, Nikki has become a constant guest on Brie and Daniel Bryanthe house, but she may be exceeding her welcome.
"What made you want to come early?" Brie asks as she unpacks the groceries.
"I told you, because I wanted to beat the traffic," replies Nikki. "If I left later … it would have probably taken me eight or nine hours. I wanted to get there at about five minutes to six."
Despite this explanation, things remain tense as Brie silently unloads the groceries. The conversation becomes even more awkward once Nikki reveals that boyfriend. Artem Chigvintsev It is arriving from London.
Upon learning of this, Brie asks if Artem's arrival means he has to take out the blankets he has already put away in the guest closet.
"Well, I mean, I wish I had the full closet. As if I had to bring even more stuff, because now I'm here for three weeks because of my house," says Nikki. "Dude, what's your problem?"
Despite Brie saying "it's nothing,quot;, she comments that she didn't get enough food and that she didn't expect the couple so soon.
"Just next time, let me know exactly the game plan," adds a tense Brie.
"I told you I was coming today," defends a confused Nikki. "I didn't know I had to send you an exact ETA."
In Brie's defense, she likes to "do things,quot; before the guests arrive and was surprised that Nikki's car was in the garage.
"I have all my things in the car! What do you want me to do? Leave it on the street?" John CenaHe's a former replica. "You complain about the robbery, you complain about all this, I asked if I could put it in the garage and you said yes."
While Brie says her sister should have called and asked, Nikki reminds her twin that she did.
"I asked you, but you never listen," says a frustrated Nikki. "I never give you an attitude when you stay at my house."
As the skirmish continues, Brie accuses Nikki and Artem of being messy guests. Understandably, to the Total beauty Nikki theorizes that something else is "happening,quot; with her sister.
"All of this just doesn't make sense to me," he says.
Therefore, Nikki concludes to stay on an Airbnb during the construction of his house. But, before leaving, Nikki accuses Brie of being a "bitch,quot; and claims that Bryan has made no effort to befriend Artem.
Check out this dramatic scene in the clip above!
Catch a new episode of Total fine Thursday at 9 p.m., only on E!
%MINIFYHTML9c69262acda3b50de5229db2e13c3f8f14%