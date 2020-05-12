Brie Bella accuses Nikki and Artem of being bad guests of the house: Look!

Home Sweet Home?

In this all-new Thursday clip Total fine, Brie Bella is frustrated with twins Nikki Bella for arriving home earlier than expected. With her home not yet finished in Arizona, Nikki has become a constant guest on Brie and Daniel Bryanthe house, but she may be exceeding her welcome.

"What made you want to come early?" Brie asks as she unpacks the groceries.

"I told you, because I wanted to beat the traffic," replies Nikki. "If I left later … it would have probably taken me eight or nine hours. I wanted to get there at about five minutes to six."

Despite this explanation, things remain tense as Brie silently unloads the groceries. The conversation becomes even more awkward once Nikki reveals that boyfriend. Artem Chigvintsev It is arriving from London.

Upon learning of this, Brie asks if Artem's arrival means he has to take out the blankets he has already put away in the guest closet.

"Well, I mean, I wish I had the full closet. As if I had to bring even more stuff, because now I'm here for three weeks because of my house," says Nikki. "Dude, what's your problem?"