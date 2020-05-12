Brie and Nikki Bella talk about pregnancy, losing sleep over a new book, and more on Daily Pop

Apparently, Artem has kept everyone well-fed in social isolation, cooking homemade pizzas, banana bread, soup, and more. Brie said she is scared when she enters her sister's house because she knows she is going to eat no matter what!

Nikki also has a love-hate relationship with all the baking: "I'm ten pounds from where I wanted to be when I went to work … I'm still 12 weeks old, so we need to change the system here!"

When they're not dining together, Brie and Nikki are busy promoting remotely IncomparableHis new autobiographical book detailing his childhood, rising to WWE stardom, a multitude of past relationships, and more.

Nikki revealed on Daily pop Not only did he have trouble writing about particular experiences in the book, but he also had difficulty discussing them in the past few weeks. This is especially the case with a revelation he made in IncomparableChapter Four: As a teenager, she was raped on two separate occasions.

"That was something that I've kept in the background for 20 years," said Nikki. "And there were only a few people close to me who knew it, not my mother, it was my sister, one of my cousins, some friends, and then my ex and Artem. And it was very difficult not only to write that story and relive it and then relive it with the launch. "

She explained that after two full days of promotion, she told Brie that she was "so emotionally drained because I never thought while holding this story that I would never see the headlines with my name in & # 39; rape & # 39;".

Nikki continued, revealing a positive side of sharing her story: "I can't tell you how many people have contacted me."