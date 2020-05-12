Boosie: I made an adult woman have sex with my 12 year old son!

Louisiana rapper Boosie may soon have trouble with the law, MTO News reported. Last night, while talking to fans on social media, the popular rapper admitted that an adult woman was having oral relations with her 12-year-old son.

(see the video above)

In the video, the rapper explained to fans how he "groomed,quot; all of his children and nephews.

Boosie told fans, "I'm training those guys, ask my nephews or any of my children. When they were 12-13 years old, they were quiet."

The rapper then explained how he got an adult woman to perform oral acts with the children. He added, "Hell yeah, I got my motherfucking king shit."

A fan asked Boosie if the woman performing the act with her children was an adult or a child of a similar age.

And Boosie replied, "She was a grown woman, super grown up."

After the video went viral, several people own the social media claiming to have contacted the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services to inform the rapper.

Under Louisiana law, a person may be guilty of carnal knowledge of a minor for a felony if he promotes "consensual sexual intercourse,quot; between a child and between the ages of 13 and 16. Punishment for the carnal knowledge of a minor can be a fine of up to $ 5,000, a prison sentence of up to 10 years, or both.