Boosie: I made an adult woman have sex with my 12 year old son!

Louisiana rapper Boosie may soon have trouble with the law, MTO News reported. Last night, while talking to fans on social media, the popular rapper admitted that an adult woman was having oral relations with her 12-year-old son.

In the video, the rapper explained to fans how he "groomed,quot; all of his children and nephews.

Boosie told fans, "I'm training those guys, ask my nephews or any of my children. When they were 12-13 years old, they were quiet."

