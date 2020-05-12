Blocking Conversations: In a candid conversation with Alaya F.

She comes from a legacy of a world-renowned actor: Kabir Bedi, a classic
dancer – Protima Bedi and an actress of the 90s – Pooja Bedi. Yes,
Alaya Furniturewala had a lot on her back when she decided
join the hindi film industry. An aspiring filmmaker initially, Alaya
He decided to become an actor after completing a year in film
New York University. Then she followed her acting career and incited her
skills when he returned to Mumbai.
After giving several auditions, he made his great debut with Jawaani
Jaaneman, starring alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. A highly praised
For starters, Alaya showed that he has a lot to offer and learn in the years to come.
Catching up on this social media sensation, editor Jitesh Pillaai
I had a fun chat with her on her episode of Lockdown Conversations.
Talking about what's to come, how time will pass at home, and the
Crazy streak running in his family, Alaya opened up about everything.
Recommended for you
%MINIFYHTMLd276f3afaf6ff28b95b7333e0f77b01216%%MINIFYHTMLd276f3afaf6ff28b95b7333e0f77b01217%