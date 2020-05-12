Blocking Conversations: In a candid conversation with Alaya F.

She comes from a legacy of a world-renowned actor: Kabir Bedi, a classic

dancer – Protima Bedi and an actress of the 90s – Pooja Bedi. Yes,

Alaya Furniturewala had a lot on her back when she decided

join the hindi film industry. An aspiring filmmaker initially, Alaya

He decided to become an actor after completing a year in film

New York University. Then she followed her acting career and incited her

skills when he returned to Mumbai.

After giving several auditions, he made his great debut with Jawaani

Jaaneman, starring alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. A highly praised

For starters, Alaya showed that he has a lot to offer and learn in the years to come.

Catching up on this social media sensation, editor Jitesh Pillaai

I had a fun chat with her on her episode of Lockdown Conversations.

Talking about what's to come, how time will pass at home, and the

Crazy streak running in his family, Alaya opened up about everything.