Black Republican Attorney General Loses Law License – For Petting Blondes!

Indiana's African American Attorney General Curtis Hill will have his legal license suspended for 30 days on charges that he drunk drilled into 4 white women during a party, the state Supreme Court ruled yesterday.

Curtis was seen as one of the most prominent black Republicans in the state of Indiana, and possibly the entire country.

But now his reputation is tarnished, after the court's unanimous decision said it "was demonstrated with clear and convincing evidence that (Hill) committed the criminal act of aggression."

Hill, who resisted calls by Republican Governor Eric Holcomb and other Republican state leaders to resign, said in a statement that he accepted the court's decision with "humility and respect." He appointed his deputy chief to oversee the attorney general's office until his suspension ends on June 17.

Two of the women, Democratic State Representative Mara Candelaria Reardon, left, and Indiana Senate Democrats Communications Director Gabrielle McLemore, right, went public on Friday.

Curtis, 59, was also accused by three female legislative staff, aged 23 to 26 at the time, of touching their backs or buttocks inappropriately and making unwanted sexual comments during the party.