Black Republican Attorney General Loses Law License – For Petting Blondes!

Bradley Lamb
Indiana's African American Attorney General Curtis Hill will have his legal license suspended for 30 days on charges that he drunk drilled into 4 white women during a party, the state Supreme Court ruled yesterday.

Curtis was seen as one of the most prominent black Republicans in the state of Indiana, and possibly the entire country.

But now his reputation is tarnished, after the court's unanimous decision said it "was demonstrated with clear and convincing evidence that (Hill) committed the criminal act of aggression."

Hill, who resisted calls by Republican Governor Eric Holcomb and other Republican state leaders to resign, said in a statement that he accepted the court's decision with "humility and respect." He appointed his deputy chief to oversee the attorney general's office until his suspension ends on June 17.

