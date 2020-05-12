Billie Eilish granted a restraining order against an illegal fanatic

WENN

The killer of & # 39; Bad Guy & # 39; She has decided to take legal action against Prenell Rousseau after he appeared at the front door of his family's property a total of seven times.

Pop feeling Billie eilish He has won a temporary restraining order against an enthusiastic fanatic accused of trespassing on his family's property.

The Los Angeles native claims that Prenell Rousseau first appeared at her parents' door on May 4, ringing the bell and asking if the "Bad Guy" killer lived there.

His father Patrick O & # 39; Connell used his security system to tell Rousseau that he had the wrong address, but the 24-year-old suspect returned hours later and began exhibiting "erratic behavior," according to Eilish court documents.

Describing the incident, the singer shared: "While we wait for security, Mr. Rousseau remained on our porch, sat down and began to read a book, while continuing to participate in a periodic monologue. My father repeatedly asked him to leave, but he refused … "

Security officials were called in to deal with Rousseau, but he kept coming back and on May 5 tried to move the handle on the front door to enter.

The incidents were reported to local police, who twice arrested Rousseau for trespassing, but was released each time local authorities attempted to keep nonviolent criminals out of jail due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On the last occasion, he was loaded onto a bus bound for his home state of New York, but Eilish, 18, decided to take legal action and filed for a protection order against Rousseau, who allegedly appeared at the front of the star. door a total of seven times, without wearing a face mask or gloves most of the time.

A judge granted the restraining order on Monday (May 11), requiring Rousseau to cease all contact and to stay at least 200 yards (183 meters) away from Eilish and his parents, TMZ reports.

The next court hearing will take place on June 1.