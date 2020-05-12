Biden plans to stay home, testing the limits of the virtual campaign

Joe Biden has no foreseeable plans to resume the campaigns in person amid a pandemic that is testing whether a national presidential election can be won by a candidate who communicates almost entirely from home.

The virtual campaign Biden is running from Wilmington, Delaware is in stark contrast to President Donald Trump, who is planning to travel despite public health experts' warnings about the spread of the coronavirus. It also intensifies attention on how Biden, the alleged Democratic candidate, will handle his campaign, and some in his party worry that his virtual model still under development is not reaching enough voters.

For now, Biden and his aides are rejecting Democrats and teasing Republicans who argue that the 77-year-old man is "hiding in his basement."

"Voters don't care where he is filming from," campaign director Jen O & # 39; Malley Dillon told The Associated Press. "What matters to them is what they are saying and how we connect with them."

Biden was more diplomatic in assessing the situation on Tuesday.

"The idea that we are somehow being hurt by my compliance with the rules and following the instructions that (doctors) have put forth is absolutely bizarre," he told ABC's "Good Morning America."

O & # 39; Malley Dillon took the helm of the Biden campaign in mid-March, just as the coronavirus closures began. He recently beefed up the campaign's digital and financial teams and said he will reveal state leadership on the battlefield in the coming weeks. He also pointed to budding "partnerships,quot; that include the national party's state battlefield program.

But those movements have not shied away from criticism from prominent Democrats, including the architects of President Barack Obama's 2008 campaign, who question Biden's digital knowledge and ability to build the national vote-by-mail effort that might be necessary to win. during a pandemic.

Obama's allies David Plouffe and David Axelrod wrote in a recent New York Times op-ed that Biden's studies resemble "an astronaut returning to Earth from the International Space Station." They encouraged Biden to make wider use of platforms from Facebook and Twitter to Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok.

In a similar piece, Lis Smith, the media strategist behind Pete Buttigieg's 2020 campaign, touted the virtues of local market media and the use of more celebrities on other platforms.

Yvette Simpson, who heads the progressive group Democracy for the United States, said she is "very concerned,quot; because she cannot see "how we are going to involve people." She said the campaign has been a waste of time since Biden took command of the primaries in early March.

House of Representatives minority whip Jim Clyburn of South Carolina, a close friend of Biden whose support helped fuel his series of primary victories, said he is "very concerned,quot; that Democrats are building a participatory operation. An election that balances in-person voting with absentee voting.

However, Clyburn emphasized that it is not Biden's place to worry about details.

"Your job is to be the candidate," said Clyburn.

To some extent, the denial reflects the Democrats' desperation to beat Trump, who has clear initial leadership in fundraising and organizing, and the reality that Biden came out of a fortuitous primary campaign and must now catch up. .

Tara McGowan, founder and CEO of Democrats-aligned digital firm ACRONYM, credited the campaign for progress. "You can't just snap your fingers and create a completely different culture in your campaign," he said.

Clyburn argued that there has been a change, especially in fundraising. "Winning is a great tonic," he said.

%MINIFYHTML5a4a40755fdf98e25c47e20cbbd08b6917%

Biden raised $ 46.7 million in March, and in April combined with the Democratic National Committee to raise $ 60.5 million. Trump and the Republican National Committee have greatly outraged Democrats in this cycle, and have more than $ 250 million in cash on hand, but Biden's total for April nearly dropped even with Trump's $ 61.7 million monthly total. .

Erskine Bowles, one of Biden's fundraisers and former chief of staff to President Bill Clinton, said the question is not whether Biden will catch Trump in total fundraising, he won't, but whether he will have the resources to build a winning campaign. .

"People are giving to make sure they do," Bowles said.

From inside the campaign, external concerns seem as much about time and perception as they do about reality: The fundraising windfall of April and May is contracting. Biden has increased his presence on social media, including a recent Instagram appearance with soccer star Megan Rapinoe and an economic speech on NowThis, a digital news outlet targeting younger voters.

O & # 39; Malley Dillon said "he's not worried that we're not up to speed."

Critics, Biden's allies say, also overlook how Biden's central argument, touting his experience and empathy, presenting a moral and competition case against Trump, and vowing to "rebuild the middle class," won over primary voters. Democrats even before the coronavirus daily overturned life. Now, Biden's argument against Trump is sharpening but comes from the same roots, with recent polls suggesting he's reaching voters.

"Joe got the right message," said Clyburn.

In fact, days before his jointly signed critique was released, Plouffe appeared at a Biden fundraiser that raised more than $ 1 million. In that call, Plouffe agreed with O & # 39; Malley Dillon that Trump's turbulent presidency along with Biden's candidacy means "an expanded map,quot; of states on the battlefield.

Trump is responding with a huge monster of reelection.

In a call to reporters Tuesday, the president's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, called it the "largest field and data program,quot; in the history of the Republican campaign. And while O & # 39; Malley Dillon has spent two months building a general election campaign in a new digital environment, Brad Parscale has long established himself in his role as Trump's campaign manager.

The Trump campaign has not had to worry about money, with the president making more than $ 700 million so far in the cycle.

"The Trump campaign never turned around,quot; when the emphasis shifted to digital, Lara Trump said.

And now the president wants to go back to a conventional travel schedule. He travels to Pennsylvania next Thursday, and attendees say he wants to travel at least once a week.

Biden, meanwhile, is "eager to go out and campaign," but he stays home "to set an example … with this economic and health crisis."

"This is not politics," said Biden. "This is life."

Associated Press writers Zeke Miller, Julie Pace and Will Weissert contributed from Washington.

Get email alerts from Boston.com:

Sign up and receive breaking coronavirus news and updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.