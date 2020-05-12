Bhad Bhabie sparks dating rumors of Yung Bans after getting a tattoo on the leg of his name

Instagram

The 17-year-old raptor is likely to start another controversy as she declares her love for the 20-year-old rapper, months after his NBA Youngboy tattoo was covered.

Bhad Bhabie a.k.a. Danielle Bregoli may have been involved in an inappropriate relationship. The underage star sparks speculation that she may be dating an adult man after having a rapper Yung bans& # 39; name tattooed on his leg.

The raptor "Hello Bich" visited Instagram on Monday, May 11 to show the new ink, which is located on the back of her leg. The tattoo says "Vas," which is the first name for Bans' real name, Vas Coleman.

Bhabie simply captioned the clip, which highlighted the tattoo, with a double-hearted emoji, but Vas has confirmed that it's a declaration of love for him. "If you love me, tattoo my name," he wrote in his Instagram Stories along with a link to Bhabie's post.

Bhabie and Bans have not spoken about the status of their relationship, but if they really have a romantic relationship, it will be considered illegal. Bhabie is only 17 years old, while the legal age of consent in California, where they both live, is 18.

"Lol, these guys can't wait until they're 18," one commented on Bhabie's possible romance with Bans. Another criticized the young raptress's decision to get the tattoo, "17. den had n *** as names tattooed before. DON'T THINK. You don't understand that one day you will turn 65 and receive all this nonsense ** tattoos and butterflies hella nd s ** t. at least get a small sum and WAIT. Something is fucking wrong with your delusion a ** swear by f ** god king.

This is not the first time that Bhabie had a boy's name tattooed on his body. Last year, the Boynton Beach-born star got the NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy never broke againThe real name tattooed on his hand when he was only 16 years old. He initially denied the tattoo was named "Kentrell," YoungBoy's first name, and insisted that it be read "Kentucky."

In August, she finally cleared up her YoungBoy tribute tattoo and defended it. "You guys don't know what's going on with me and him," he said at the time. "You guys don't know behind the scenes. So please stop telling me how he has a girlfriend. I didn't get this tattoo to be with him or because I'm with him."

However, less than a year later, he decided to get the covered tattoo. In October of the same year, he revealed a daring black butterfly tattoo instead.