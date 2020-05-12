Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy has a message for those who hate: she is beautiful and she knows it!

Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy knows she is beautiful and is not afraid to say so! That kind of self-confidence is just what the eight-year-old needs, as she will discover that those who hate her will not affect her! It all started on Mother's Day, when Blue Ivy's grandmother Tina Knowles-Lawson filmed a special Mother's Day message with Kelly Rowland until she was bombarded by her granddaughter. As soon as they started filming and started wishing all the beautiful mothers a happy day, they could hear Blue Ivy intervene so they wouldn't forget all the beautiful daughters, who she was one. Several people have already been criticized for publicly criticizing the young woman for her appearance in a movement that has outraged millions and the girl's self-confidence was refreshing to hear her.

Blue Ivy is not only a beautiful girl, but is the living image of her mother, revered for her beauty. Blue Ivy has already shown that she has a wonderful personality and is following her mother by singing and dancing. In 2019, Blue Ivey even won multiple awards, including the Soult Train Award and a NAACP Image Award.

He recently made a public service announcement with a scientific experiment while encouraging people to wash their hands due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

You can check out the video that Tina Knowles-Lawson shared on her official Instagram account below.

As the Coronavirus pandemic is underway and many areas are beginning to lift the rules regarding social isolation, Beyonce and her mother took no chances with the deadly virus. They stayed apart until appropriate and Tina made sure she didn't have the virus.

Now that the family has turned negative, they were able to get together for Mother's Day.

What do you think about Blue Ivy's healthy dose of self-confidence? Were you surprised to hear her announce that she is beautiful?

