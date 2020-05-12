Beyonce forced to cancel Cardi B duo due to leak

Instagram

Beyonce Knowles was ready to collaborate with hitmaker & # 39; Bodak Yellow & # 39 ;, but the producer of the latter ruined it by prematurely announcing the project on social media.

Plans for a highly anticipated collaboration in 2017 between Beyonce Knowles and Cardi B They were forever ruled out when the news leaked online, according to the producer behind the song.

Rumors about the secret project first hit the headlines in October 2017, when Michael Ashbywho is called Ashby the mixing engineer, sent fans into a frenzy after posting an image from her computer screen in her Instagram story timeline, showing a mixing show with a file titled, "Cardi B ft Beyonce Demo."

He captioned the image, "Wow, this feature is great," but shared no further details.

She later apologized to the two stars for making the big reveal while Cardi was shy about insisting that she had never met Ashby, the engineer behind her hit hit "Bodak Yellow," and denied having known anything about the proposed song.

Now producer J White did it, who had been quietly developing the song, has opened up about the debacle, admitting that the studio meeting between Beyonce and Cardi was abandoned the moment Ashby released it because the "Training" icon is known to hold a air of mystery around him. job.

"Three years ago I had a Beyonce play with Cardi and that got a little bit bitter because it went viral that they were doing a song together and that was cut (sic)," J White Did It explained in an Instagram video.

"He was as dizzy as everyone else (about the collaboration)," he shared, before recalling the moment he knew the project was dead, "I was sitting there waiting, watching on the Internet, then it leaked …"

The beatmaker, who also worked on "Bodak Yellow," has since been given a new chance to partner with Beyonce while producing the "Savage Remix" that he recently recorded with the newcomer to rap. Megan Thee Stallion.