Beta Film Names Koby Gal-Raday as Content Director – Up News Info

Beta Film has appointed Koby Gal-Raday to the board of directors in the newly created position of Chief Content Officer.

Headquartered in Munich, Gal-Raday will spearhead Beta's international production strategy and activities, beginning in July this year.

Gal-Raday joins Gomorrah equips Beta de Yes, the Israeli satellite and OTT platform, where he served as Director of Content, leading the content division, responsible for all areas of content strategy, business development, programming, content acquisition and channels, as well as content original in all genres.

Under his mandate, Yes credits included among others Fauda 2.3, Your Honor, On the spectrum, Magpie, the Good Police 2.3 and Just for today.

Prior to Yes, he served as SVP International for co-productions and documentaries at Pro-SiebenSat.1 and worked as a script editor and producer, and held a senior executive position at Reshet – Channel 2 Israel as head of scripts and documentaries.

Koby Gal-Raday said: "I am delighted to join Jan Mojto, Moritz von Kruedener and the entire team at Beta Film and its affiliated European production companies in their unique vision of creating world-class scripted content together. We share the ambition of explore untold stories and partner and work closely with world-class writers, directors and actors around the world, always looking for innovative projects. ”

Beta Film CEO Jan Mojto added: “In an industry where the most precious basic resource, creativity, is limited, Koby Gal-Raday is an invaluable asset. I am proud to have him join the Beta team. ”

Beta Film CEO Moritz von Kruedener commented: Koby combines all the essentials for our industry: he is creative with a strong business sense, well connected to international talent relations and has a passion for creating the best content for the market global. I look forward to our close cooperation and many new projects. ”