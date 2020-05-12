Best Instagram celebrity accounts to follow right now

Jerod Harris / Getty Images, Instagram / Via screenshot





Most people know January Jones as Betty Draper in Crazy men. She also appeared in Maxim & # 39; s Hot Women of 2002, X Men First generationand The last man on earth – and she successfully gave birth to a son without revealing who the baby daddy is. Like Betty Draper, it's easy to dismiss her as a beautiful white woman without much going on behind the porcelain skin and blue eyes. But January is like the character in a movie in which an alien arrives on Earth and decides to dress up as a sexy girl to confuse everyone. She is so deep, unexpected, wonderfully strange. She really is in this LED face mask. She looked like this as a child. She is expressionless and is joking. She is friends with Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen, but even before COVID-19, he seemed to hang out with his pool and face masks, often while playing dress-up. That's probably why I like it so much: I was discovering how to have fun with the little world around her long before we were forced to isolate ourselves. January Jones has a group, lots of money, an apparently endless supply of bikinis, and thousands to spend on skincare. She is not really identifiable. But delighting in drinking Coors Light from a straw is safe. – Anne Helen Petersen

The Barefoot Countess made headlines last month when she posted a video of her making the world's largest personal cocktail, which has delicious, crazy energy, from a mother trapped in the home. Although Ina's food is still full of recipes, particularly for the latest comfort food pandemic (soups, pastas, bread, big cheesy potato bowls), she won't be proud of herself when she turns to an iced waffle topped with butter. peanut and jelly. On Monday of "Week Whatever,quot; in quarantine, she baked puff pastry-wrapped hot dogs, which is such an aspirational Gourmet Dirtbag meal that I might have to prepare it myself. When many of us have nothing better to do right now than trying to come up with new recipes and share the results on social media, I feel a little discouraged because I'm no longer a type of domestic goddess; I'm much more likely to be eating frozen chicken nuggets for a dinner Monday through Friday than anything that requires forethought or real effort. It's comforting to know that even Ina has those days, too. —Shannon Keating

Arnold has gone viral more than once because of his mini pony and donkey, who frolic on his Los Angeles property. He also lets them into the house and eats with them, even shares his cookies with them. There is nothing more relaxing than pausing to watch the collapse of society and do a quick search to see what Whiskey and Lulu are up to today. And Arnold uses his virality to create products that support frontline workers. He also posts amazing videos of his workouts, how come this man is still so nimble? – because, as he says, "We cannot control the virus, but we can control our physical condition,quot;. As a former California governor, he is trying to do his part with his massive platform to keep people informed and urge them to stay home. Obviously, it is much easier to do it when you live in a palace with a collection of adorable chess pets, but I still appreciate that he has let us into his crazy world. But what caught my attention the most was a photo he recently posted of himself in downtown Los Angeles. He, the Terminator, rode his bike through the almost empty streets of the city, totally anonymous with his mask. I felt his deep freedom to be able to do what he wanted without hindrance, because for once nobody knew who he was. Karolina Waclawiak

My literal career is writing about influencers, and I'm here to tell you that Paige Desorbo from the Bravo reality show Summer house it's great. She never posts too many stories, offers great style and beauty tips that are really helpful, and can be fun, recapping celebrity gossip under the hashtag #FrontPaigeNews. In short, she gives me what I want from my lifestyle influencers: a little distraction from the world where I can lose myself for a few minutes, and then get on with my day. A few weeks ago, Paige published a series of Instagram stories in which she showed us how to put on makeup with a line of extremely expensive brushes. Seeing those stories, I felt calmer than in months. We all need a space right now where we can turn off our brains, stop worrying, and escape reality. Thank you, Paige, for providing that for me. -Stephanie McNeal

