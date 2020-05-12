Ben Platt and new boyfriend Noah Galvin confirm romance

Instagram

It is confirmed that the ex-actor of & # 39; Dear Evan Hansen & # 39; he goes out with the star who replaced him in the Broadway production and the couple go public with the relationship amidst the ongoing blockade.

"The politician"star Ben platt is dating the star who replaced him in the Broadway production of "Dear Evan Hansen" Noah Galvin.

The couple made public their relationship in the latest installment of "Little-known data with Ilana Levine"podcast, which the pair recorded while isolating themselves together.

"Ben and I are dating," said Noah. "I asked him this morning, I thought, are we allowed to talk about this? And he said, 'Don't get into our core, but yes, people may know it.' It's still relatively new."

Ben starred in the lead role in the musical from 2016 to 2017 before Noah replaced him on the show. The "Smart booking"Star joked that the cast was" incestuous, "apparently hinting at the fact that the third Evan in the musical, Taylor Trensch, he's also dating the show's national tour star, Ben Levi Ross.

"But it makes sense, like we all went through the war together," he added. "We all feel very connected."