Belkin is working with the University of Illinois to make fans.

The maker of computer and phone accessories Belkin is developing an emergency respirator in partnership with the University of Illinois for use in treating patients with COVID-19, the two organizations announced today. Called FlexVent, the gas ventilator is a "single-use emergency ventilator that can automatically provide constant-flow ventilation and pressure cycling to patients with respiratory distress."

FlexVent is currently under review by the Food and Drug Administration. Belkin and the University of Illinois have applied for an emergency use authorization, which allows medical products that have not been formally approved by the FDA to be used in emergencies or to treat life-threatening conditions.

%MINIFYHTML344eca5ceb9a560d700de092ad40ad0f17% Image: Belkin

Belkin said he "realigned our assets to serve the health care community,quot; so it could manufacture the device. Belkin is owned by iPhone maker Foxconn, so you probably have access to considerable manufacturing resources that you can use to help with the production of the fans.

Many companies have used their manufacturing resources to produce fans and personal protective equipment to help combat COVID-19. For example, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory developed a fan in a month, Apple is designing and shipping face shields, and smartphone accessory maker Nomad has prioritized its operations to make facial masks and other medical supplies.