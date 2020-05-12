Bat found in Fremont neighborhood last week tests positive for rabies

FREMONT (Up News Info SF) – East Bay authorities announced Monday that a bat found in the Cherry / Guardino area of ​​Fremont last week tested positive for rabies.

Fremont police released the announcement Monday night that a Mexican free-tailed bat found in Fremont on Thursday tested positive for the disease. That day, Alameda County Vector Control staff answered a call at a residence in the Guardino Drive and Walnut Avenue area and retrieved a live bat from a balcony.

The Alameda County Vector Control took possession of the bat and has since reported that it tested positive for the rabies virus. According to the police, there was no contact between the bat and another animal or human to their knowledge.

Alameda County Vector Control is the primary investigative agency and conducted door-to-door notifications in the immediate area where the bat was found. The last rabid bat case was reported in the Northgate neighborhood in October 2019.

Rabies is a deadly disease caused by a virus that affects the brain and nervous system. It can be prevented if the exposed person or animal receives a series of rabies vaccines as soon as possible after exposure. Anyone who has touched or been bitten by the infected bat should call Alameda County Acute Public Health Disease at 510-267-3250. Also, people should see a healthcare provider right away.

Anyone whose pet has touched this bat should call Fremont Animal Services at 510-790-6630, as well as their vet.

Dogs and cats not vaccinated against rabies are also considered medium to high risk of carrying the virus. If a sick or dead animal is found, do not touch it. Also, if you witness an animal that is normally nocturnal during the day, acting in a strange way (i.e., a skunk wandering or staggering in daylight, a bat hanging on a window sill, or a windowsill or a fox who acts aggressively during the day, etc.), Animal Services or the Alameda County Public Health Department should also be reported.