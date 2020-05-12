BAFTA appoints steering group to address diversity issues – Up News Info

BAFTA appointed a 12-member steering group to lead a review of their voting processes in an attempt to address the lack of diversity in their nominations.

This year, the award body was criticized for revealing a string of nominations without non-white actors and a male-only director field.

The Up News Info broke the news that BAFTA was due to conduct a "thorough review" of its procedures in response to a backlash that led to the hashtag #BAFTAsSoWhite and calls from organizations that included UK Directors to address the issue.

The review will cover the nominations and voting process, the role of distributors, the campaign process, and the composition of BAFTA membership and ultimately how these processes and conditions could be improved. It will focus on film awards, but will also consider BAFTA TV ceremonies, crafts and games.

The steering group is made up of BAFTA board and committee members, BAFTA staff and outside industry figures and independent advisers.

Kathryn Busby – Executive Vice President of TriStar Television

Noel Clarke – Actor, Writer, Director, Producer

Dra. Sadia Habib – Academic and co-founder RizTest

Anna Higgs – Director of Entertainment Media Partnership, Northern Europe Facebook

Nahrein Kemp – Film and Television Executive, Film London, Directs Equal Access Network

Kate Lee – Founder and Partner, Freuds

Dee Poku – Founder and CEO of WIE; founder of the other festival

Ade Rawcliffe – Head of Diversity, ITV Commissioning

Marc Samuelson – Producer

Tara Saunders – Director of Studio Operations, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Jennifer Smith – Director of Inclusion BFI

Sam Tatlow – ThinkBIGGER Talent Manager

The group will meet regularly this year to lead an industry consultation to rigorously review the process. The meetings will be held via videoconference due to continuous blocking.

The information collected will be reviewed by an independent expert: Professor Doris Ruth Eikhof, from the University of Glasgow, who is currently leading the AHRC Daily Diversity project in the UK display sector.