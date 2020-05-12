Back in recession, Greece relies on digital review

ATHENS – Greece plans to rapidly expand digital government services in 2020 to try to cut its notoriously slow bureaucracy and help the country out of its pandemic recession more quickly.

More than 500 services are available through a new online portal, gov.gr, launched on March 21 during the blocking measures. Kyriakos Pierrakakis, digital government minister, told The Associated Press that he hopes to add at least 200 more services by the end of the year, about one a day.

Today, they range from obtaining prescription drugs online and submitting architectural designs for building permits to applying for state assistance for ex-convicts.

"Think of simplifications of a life event: the birth of a child. Until February, obtaining a newborn's (social security) number involved visits on behalf of citizens to five different public services, ”said Pierrakakis.

"Now that happens automatically within the hospital, and parents are notified by SMS … We are making that example universal."

Hardly out of a major financial crisis, Greece is expected to experience the worst recession in the European Union this year due to the impact of COVID-19 on tourism and other key sectors of its debt-laden economy.

Administrative costs amounted to a whopping 6.8% of Greek GDP before the global financial crisis more than a decade ago, roughly double the EU average, according to estimates by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Under pressure from bailout lenders, Greece has been digitizing its public administration and tax services for years, but it only put citizens' services under one roof online for the first time seven weeks ago.

Pierrakakis, 36, an expert trained at Harvard and MIT in the use of technology in public policy, says Greece's digital review is inspired by EU members leading online services.

"Our compass is Estonia, where you can do everything but three things online: get married, get divorced, and buy a home," he said. "We hope to achieve a similar digital balance by adding and integrating more services one after another in the coming months."

For the summer, Greece aims to create the legal framework for residents to eventually have a unique identification number and will ban the use of fax communication in the public administration. One challenge is that Greece has one of the lowest internet penetration rates in the EU, with household usage of 72% in 2018, although usage has increased rapidly in the past decade.

Business owner Vicky Economopoulou runs a vegan restaurant in Athens' hip Koukaki district and is preparing to reopen after closing.

It took her and her business partner, Eva Kexagia, nearly eight months to obtain the approved operating permits before their first opening in February, a process that the government says will accelerate considerably in late 2020.

Economopoulou says that digital reforms are long overdue.

"This is why we have technology: to make life easier and not waste time waiting in line," said Economopoulou, adding that the rationalization of services alone will not be a sufficient response from the government to get Greece out of the crisis.

"Everyone is being hurt by this. It is unprecedented, and an online platform will not suffice. They need to dig deep into their pockets and their hearts. "___

Iliana Mier in Athens contributed to this report.

___

Follow Gatopoulos on https://twitter.com/dgatopoulos