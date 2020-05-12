Azriel Clary flaunts her curves for Grandma

Azriel Clary, the alleged victim and ex-girlfriend of disgraced singer R. Kelly, visited Instagram to flaunt her curves on a deserted beach.

"I was wanting a star, when was that," the publication captioned.

Clary left Kelly's clutches in late 2019 after being estranged from her family when she was just 17 years old.

Azriel has been purging online about her time with Kelly in an effort to heal herself, but after tearing up a Kelly jacket she held last week, Kelly's attorney tried to use the video as an excuse to get her out of the jail.

His attorneys wrote, "It would be impossible for Mr. Kelly to engage in any obstructive behavior regarding this person. Since leaving Mr. Kelly, he has created an active, for-profit presence on social media, soliciting People who subscribe to it. Instagram and YouTube channels, where he regularly talks about how horrible it was. "