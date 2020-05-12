Avs forward J.T. Compher has a family training partner during the coronavirus pandemic

Avalanche forward J.T. Compher has been working with a familiar face while snuggling up with the family at their home in the Chicago area during the coronavirus pandemic.

And she's not that bad either: American Jesse Compher of Boston University, who happens to be J.T.'s sister.

"We can't skate yet, but we are doing something similar to what we do in the summer: training off the ice and maintaining conditioning, obviously, because we don't know when the next time we go to play, Compher told The Post in a Tuesday telephone interview "I'm just trying to be as prepared as possible."

With all the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 crisis, that's pretty much all the Comphers can do these days, aside from expecting a return to normalcy and a resumption of the NHL season.

“I came back (home) shortly after we were closed. So I've been back with the family for a while, "J.T. said." Everyone's fine. I'm just trying to stay safe and do what's right. I'm just trying to stay home and stay healthy. "

Compher, 25, is Colorado's ninth leading scorer with 31 points (11 goals) in 67 games. He had 32 points (16 goals) in 66 games the previous season, before the Avs added a slew of talented forwards that helped them become the NHL's fourth highest scoring team with 3.37 goals per game.

When the NHL stopped its season on March 12 due to the virus, the Avs ranked second in the Central Division and Western Conference with 92 points. They have 12 games remaining, though that could change if, or when, the 2019-20 season resumes.

"Obviously, I would love a way to finish and make the playoffs, given how good a team was and the confidence we had," Compher said.

Compher is lucky to have Jesse around to keep him company. The BU junior was a member of the US gold medal winning team. USA At the 2019 Women's World Championships, and the brothers train in the summer with renowned Chicago area coach Ian Mack.

Compher's agent is Kevin Magnuson, the son of great Blackhawks legend and Blackhawks legend Keith Magnuson, who died in 2003 of a car accident. Kevin lives in Chicago, where his father retired in 1980 after playing his entire 11-year career and 589 games with the Blackhawks.

Compher grew up being a huge Blackhawks fan.

“Once I met Kevin, I learned a little more about Keith. I'm too young to see Keith play as the Blackhawk, but I chose Kevin for many reasons: to be a great guy, first, and someone who came to our family and always had our best interests at heart. "Compher said." I have never doubted that decision. "