Aspiring police detective rewarded for delivering $ 135,000 in cash found near ATM – Up News Info Tampa

– A teenager in New Mexico was trying to buy socks for his grandfather on Sunday when he stumbled upon $ 135,000 on the floor.

José Núñez Romaniz, 19, found the clear bag full of cash on May 3 near a Wells Fargo ATM in Albuquerque. He immediately called the 1-800 number at the ATM and then the police.

"In the back of my head, I was just thinking about my parents, especially my mother," she told KRQE, a Up News Info affiliate. "What I would do if I came home with the money and what I would do with his flip flop to hit me." The river.

It turns out that the Wells Fargo subcontractor, whose job it is to fill the ATM, left the cash there by accident.

On Thursday, Nuñez was recognized by Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller and Police Chief Mike Geier at the police academy for doing the right thing when no one was watching.

Nuñez is studying criminal justice at the New Mexico Central Community College and wants to pursue a career in law enforcement.

"I have wanted to be a crime scene investigator or police detective since I was a child," he told The New York Times. "I already had my mind on it."

Geier told KRQE that the teenager will be invited to apply for a job as a public safety officer while at school.

Nuñez also received a $ 500 check from New Mexico electricity provider PNM, a gift card and a $ 500 cash reward from a local restaurant, University of New Mexico Lobos football season tickets, and a ball ball signed by former Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher on ESPN radio.

"I did the right thing and I know that my parents are proud and my family is also proud," he said.