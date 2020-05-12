ASL interpreters praised for delivering key messages to deaf community during pandemic – Up News Info

They have become some of the most visible people in Minnesota's fight against COVID-19.

American sign language interpreters have been delivering real-time information from the front line.

The interpreters you see at daily press conferences are deaf. They are being praised for their passionate work on Twitter and beyond.

Real-time information has never been so important, and Nic Zapko delivers it on a daily basis. He communicated in ASL with Up News Info through hearing interpreter Patty McCutcheon.

"We are working with Keystone Interpreting to make this truly accessible to everyone, and I am incredibly honored to get the message across," said Zapko.

McCutcheon is also the CEO and co-owner of Keystone Interpreting Solutions.

"Most people do not believe that deaf people have the ability to do anything, they do not have the ability because they cannot hear," said Zapko.

But she and fellow interpreter JP Beldon, both deaf, are proving that such a theory is wrong every day. They interpret in conjunction with listener interpreters such as McCutcheon, who sits in the front row at press conferences and signs Zapko, who then interprets the message in ASL to the world.

%MINIFYHTMLd5c30712d573e20fd435088cf1ab37d517%

There is a growing movement in the field to have deaf interpreters at the forefront, with hearing interpreters playing a minor role.

"People across the country talk about the access and hard work of these interpreters," said McCutcheon.

It is a newer concept for the state of Minnesota, and Zapko believes it is immeasurable.

“For example, my children are listening, my wife is listening. We can all look together, I don't have to wait for people to tell me what's going on, "said Zapko.

Because in a moment where information is vital, interpretation is everything.

"The deaf community in Minnesota is incredibly excited, and they can finally feel included and feel part of the state and say that we are here, that we are not separate," said Zapko.

The Minnesota Commission on Deaf, Deaf-Blind, and Hard of Hearing (MNCDHH) advocated making real-time interpretation of the governor's meetings possible.

Minnesota is now known as a leader in providing more access to the deaf community.