Arsenal found in the home of a Texas man accused of making Walmart threats online – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– When federal agents went to the West Texas home of a man accused of making online threats that included a photo of a gun and a reference to Walmart, they allegedly found multiple firearms, including a machine gun.

The FBI said it received a notice Friday about a social media post with a photo of a gun and part of the text that read "#watchoutwalmartimcoming #droplikeflys."

Agents obtained an order to search the home of Alex R. Barron, 29, in Horizon City, who discovered the cache of weapons, including at least one fully automatic firearm equipped with a suppressor, according to a joint FBI statement. and the US Attorney's Office. USA in El Paso

Barron was arrested Friday and charged with being a criminal in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possession of a machine gun. Barron has a criminal record and was convicted in El Paso County in 2012 of a drug-related crime.

The individual who threatened social media against local Walmart stores was arrested by our agents last night. Thank you to the citizens of El Paso for "seeing something and saying something,quot; to protect our community. #ElPasoStrong pic.twitter.com/SYWLvYoSxT – FBI El Paso (@FBIElPaso) May 9, 2020

Horizon City is located about 20 miles southeast of El Paso, where a North Texas shooter, Patrick Crusius, traveled to the area and opened fire on a Walmart on August 3, 2019. Twenty-three people were killed in the attack on Latinos. , including a man who died last month from his injuries. Crusius is awaiting trial.

As of Monday, Barron was detained in the El Paso County Jail.

