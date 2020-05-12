Armie Hammer is barely recognizable in quarantine and I'm amazed

Her Instagram story is a quarantined state of mind.

You know who Armie Hammer is.

Gareth Cattermole

He has starred in successful movies like Call me by your name and The social network, and it is incredibly beautiful.

Last month Armie introduced its new quarantine look and it's absolutely unrecognizable.

In Keke Palmer's words, "He could be walking down the street and I wouldn't know anything."

Well, a month has passed, so you're wondering how Armie is doing these days. Turns out, he's being extremely identifiable.

Here is the Instagram story he posted today:

I need to break down this image because everything related to this encompasses the ultimate quarantine mood.

The shaved head:

Armie Hammer / Instagram

Shedding one down Armie's delicious locks. But in reality, he's proving that even celebrities aren't immune to men's desperate need to remove their hair when they can't cut their hair properly. The mustache is also … really * something. *

The choice of snack:

Armie Hammer / Instagram

Fried macaroni cheese balls and a beer … at 9:30 a.m.! Everything about it is pure chaos and I deeply relate to it. Now I want macaroni and cheese balls. Also, in quarantine there are no rules. You can drink whenever you want! Happy hour is all the time because WE NEED!

The kaftan:

Armie Hammer / Instagram

As someone who hasn't worn pants and knows how long, I fully support Armie's fashion options (although she seems to actually be wearing shorts). It's time for loose clothing!

So what am I going to do about it? I support you, Armie! We are all making the same decisions that the children made Jimmy Neutron when his parents were kidnapped by aliens, but that's what we need!

