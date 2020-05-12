Armie Hammer is barely recognizable in quarantine and I'm amazed

Her Instagram story is a quarantined state of mind.
You know who Armie Hammer is.
Last month Armie introduced its new quarantine look and it's absolutely unrecognizable.
In Keke Palmer's words, "He could be walking down the street and I wouldn't know anything."
Well, a month has passed, so you're wondering how Armie is doing these days. Turns out, he's being extremely identifiable.
Here is the Instagram story he posted today:
I need to break down this image because everything related to this encompasses the ultimate quarantine mood.
The shaved head:
The choice of snack:
The kaftan:
So what am I going to do about it? I support you, Armie! We are all making the same decisions that the children made Jimmy Neutron when his parents were kidnapped by aliens, but that's what we need!
