Arizona Governor Opens Door for Professional Sports Return in the State

PHOENIX (AP) – Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has opened the door for professional sports to return to the state.

Ducey said Tuesday that professional sports, including MLB, NBA, NHL and NFL, can resume without fans on Saturday. The state is slowly reopening during the current coronavirus pandemic with Ducey saying on social media that Arizona is "in the right direction."

Ducey said he has had conversations with "leaders of some of these leagues," but did not say which ones or explain what activities could be carried out in Arizona. Last month, he said he had spoken to Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred and was open to hosting games.

Other sports like basketball and hockey have considered playing the rest of the regular season in centers with multiple teams playing in one place.

"It would be right now, according to CDC guidelines, without fans," Ducey said at a press conference. Quoting his director of public health, he said, "We could do it safely in the state of Arizona starting May 16."

Associated Press writer Jonathan J. Cooper contributed to this story.

