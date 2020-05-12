Ariana Grande: Here's why she made her new romance public despite past bad dating experiences in the limelight!

As superstar fans already know, Ariana Grande made her relationship with Dalton Gomez official not long ago by featuring him in her music video "Stuck with U,quot;. The two packed a little PDA into the shooting video, leaving no rumors!

With that said, a source now reveals the reason the singer decided to go public with her new romance.

After all, she has had some relationships in the limelight, so she was trying to keep this a secret.

However, fans were still able to link her to the real estate agent and, seeing that they were connecting the dots, Ariana "wanted to be the one to confirm their relationship, rather than have someone else do it for her."

At least this is what an unidentified source tells HollywoodLife.

So, Ari thought that she could present her new boyfriend in a big way, through a music video!

In fact, the footage was shot entirely and featured Ariana, Justin Bieber, and some of her famous friends.

Everyone can be seen dancing in their homes, dealing with quarantine in their own way.

At the end of the music video, Ari takes Dalton dancing with his dog!

The moment seemed so sweet and the singer seemed happier than she had been in a long time!

Then, to finally confirm that they are definitely dating, Ariana and her boyfriend shared a quick kiss.

The source mentioned that "Ariana thought it would be a really sweet way to officially confirm things in her music video, especially since it was really organic and not a great production." And it was!

About what attracted her to him, among other things, the source mentioned that ‘there are no tricks about who he is. By meeting him instantly, you know he's a good guy. Dalton is not looking to be a star; He's a normal guy with a lot of confidence, and that's exciting for Ariana. "



