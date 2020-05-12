Are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West having a trial separation? Is your marriage in the coronavirus crisis?

Are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West having a trial separation? That's the question people are asking because of an upcoming article in the May 18, 2020, issue of Star magazine. As the couple nears their sixth wedding anniversary (they were married on May 24, 2014 ), reports say there are problems in paradise. The blame is attributed to the Coronavirus pandemic that saw the high-profile celebrity couple confined to their home and staying together. At this point, neither Kim Kardashian nor Kanye West have confirmed or denied the reports.

While many media report that the couple are separated, but still live in the same house, Kim has shared several recent photos of Kanye and the children on her social media accounts. He also shared several photos from his GQ broadcast when Kanye West covers the magazine's May issue.

He even shared a photo of Kanye as he posed in bed with two-year-old North West and Chicago. You can see that photo below.

Psalm West turned one year old on May 9, 2020, and it was a different kind of celebration for the Kardashian / West family. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the rules of social estrangement, Psalm was unable to celebrate his birthday with his many cousins ​​and aunts and his uncle Rob. Many milestones have happened that have seen the Kardashians and Jenners celebrating in solitude.

So far, Kourtney Kardashian, True Thompson, and Psalm West have had birthdays without big parties.

According to Star magazine, Kanye West recently took the children to Wyoming and left Kim Kardashian at home. The article says that there is so much distance between the two that they basically only communicate with each other, but have no real relationship.

The magazine stated the following.

"Kanye seems to want to be anywhere but in Los Angeles with Kim. It is no secret that they have been having trouble. First, it was the Gospel album that took months to finish, then Chicago, where he paid attention to recover his roots buying the house of his childhood. Now it's Wyoming. "

It seems Kanye and Kim are still in the same house in Calabassas and she recently shared her homemade Mother's Day card and was invited to breakfast in bed.

Still, Kim did not share any photos or videos of an abundance of roses or gifts Kanye has given her for Mother's Day.

Star magazine continued to cite its source.

“She spends 20 hours a week in her law studies. Additionally, she also keeps up with the Kardashians and other trading companies. Kim has gotten used to Kanye's fleeting demeanor and doesn't even fight anymore. They just register from time to time. They used to be so cute together. The intimacy is long gone. "

Now some say that what your living arrangement looks like is actually a trial separation.

What do you think of the Star magazine report? Do you think Kim and Kanye undergo a trial separation?

