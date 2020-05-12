Apple TV, Sofia Coppola Developing Edith Wharton's "Country Personality" – Up News Info

Sofia Coppola has teamed up again with Apple to develop an adaptation of Edith Wharton's classic novel The custom of the country.

It is the latest Apple TV + project for Virgin suicides director, who has also directed feature films With ice, starring Bill Murray and Rashida Jones, for the streamer.

The project is being adapted with a view to a limited series order to be written and directed by Coppola.

The story, which is often described as an inspiration to Julian Fellowes " Downton Abbey, Follow Undine Spragg, a Midwestern girl trying to move up in New York City society. First published in 1913, it was Wharton's ninth novel and was released just after she finalized her divorce and permanently moved to France.

After encouraging her parents to move to New York, Undine Spragg later married Ralph Marvell, a member of an old New York family with status but little money, before spending the rest of the book looking to trade their husbands, cheating. neglecting their children. son and even blackmail.

It is not the first time that The custom of the country It has been developed for television; In 2014, Sony Pictures Television developed a project that would have starred Scarlett Johansson, who was also up for executive production.

With ice, which comes from Apple's association with A24, follows a young mother who reconnects with her bigger-than-life playboy father on an adventure through New York.

Coppola, who has previously spoken about her enjoyment of the book, said: "Undine Spragg is my favorite literary anti-heroine and I'm excited to bring her to the screen for the first time."