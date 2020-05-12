AP reports world baseball classic to resume in 2023 – Up News Info Detroit

NEW YORK (AP) – The World Baseball Classic will be postponed from 2021 to 2023 due to the new coronavirus, a person familiar with the planning told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because no announcement had been made. The decision must be approved by the WBC board of directors, which is expected. The board includes representatives from Major League Baseball, the Major League Baseball Players Association, the World Baseball Softball Confederation, Nippon Professional Baseball and the Korea Baseball Organization.

The fifth edition of the tournament was scheduled for March 9 and 23 in Taiwan, Tokyo, Phoenix and Miami. The Marlins were to organize the semifinals and the final along with half of the quarterfinals, which would also be played in Tokyo.

The rating was scheduled for last March, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

The United States won the tournament for the first time in 2017 after the titles of Japan in 2006 and 2009 and the Dominican Republic in 2013.

