Antiseptic incidents in Colorado increase; attacks reach highest point, report says

Anti-Semitic incidents in Colorado increased by 56% last year as attacks on the Jewish population in the United States reached their all-time highs, the Anti-Defamation League found in its 2019 annual report.

The 2019 Antisemetic Incident Audit found 61 acts against Jews in Colorado, compared to a previous peak of 57 incidents in 2017. Reports of antisemitic incidents in Colorado for the past four years are the highest in the past decade, the ADL in a news story. launching.

"Anti-Semitism in Colorado, and throughout the region and country, is increasing at an alarming rate and we have a growing collection of data that sheds light on this dangerous and problematic trend," said Scott Levin, Regional Director of Mountain States. ADL, in a statement. .

“The increase in anti-Semitic incidents has caused an increase in anxiety and fear among Jewish people and communities. We are committed to rejecting this increase in hatred and we call on community leaders at all levels to join us in developing a meaningful and effective strategy to stem the wave of hatred. "

Of the 61 incidents in Colorado, 42 were cases of harassment and threats, while 19 were cases of vandalism, according to the report. Previous ADL reports have shown that Colorado has high levels of white supremacist activity, including some of the nation's largest propaganda distributions.

Although the ADL report does not reveal specific incidents in Colorado, one of the highest-profile anti-Semitism cases in the state last year was the alleged plot to bomb the Emanuel Temple Synagogue in Pueblo. The suspect pleaded not guilty to federal charges of domestic terrorism and hate crimes.

The American Jewish community at large experienced its highest levels of anti-Semitism since the ADL began tracking incidents in 1979, with more than 2,100 acts of vandalism, assault, and harassment across the United States in 2019.

The most recent annual FBI hate crime report was released in November, showing that the total number of reported hate crimes in Colorado increased by 16% between 2017 and 2018, despite a 0.8% decrease across the country in reports of crimes motivated by prejudice.