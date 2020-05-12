Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: All 12 seasons will air on Netflix, UK

Unknown parts, The Emmy Award-winning show, starring the late chef and food critic Anthony Bourdain, will return to Netflix.

The Twitter account for Netflix UK and Ireland confirmed that the 12 seasons, which follow Bourdain as he explores the culture and cuisine of lesser-known places around the world, will be available to stream from June 1.

Anthony Bourdain: unknown pieces It was launched on CNN in 2013 and ran until 2018, the year of Bourdain's death. He won 12 Emmy Awards and a Peabody Award.





Throughout the 12 seasons and 104 episodes, Bourdain visited places like Bhutan, Myanmar, and Morocco to meet with local chefs and sample the cuisine.

Bourdain killed himself while filming a new season of Unknown parts in Strasbourg, France

A new documentary is reportedly in the works of Oscar-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville.

See what's available to watch on Netflix UK this month, here.