Home Entertainment Another fan leaks the NEW Tekashi 6ix9ine location

Another fan leaks the NEW Tekashi 6ix9ine location

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine's location was leaked for the second time in less than a week by a fan.

The fan taped a video of the rapper's house, where his brightly colored vehicle was parked outside. The fan seemed to skate to the rapper's house.

Therefore, the feds will no doubt be forced to move it once again.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©