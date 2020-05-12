Another fan leaks the NEW Tekashi 6ix9ine location

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine's location was leaked for the second time in less than a week by a fan.

The fan taped a video of the rapper's house, where his brightly colored vehicle was parked outside. The fan seemed to skate to the rapper's house.

Therefore, the feds will no doubt be forced to move it once again.

A few days ago, 6ix9ine was forced to be relocated from his Long Island hideout after a woman, who lived across from 6ix9ine's house, filmed the rapper, who was showing off his million dollar chain, and shared the video on their social networks. .

While Tekashi claims he was right to rat on, it is clear that the relationship with the feds is far from over, which has further fueled speculation that the rapper could be an industrial plant.

Could the cops use 6ix9ine to lure other rappers just to trick them again?