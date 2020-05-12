Angelina Pivarnick says Kim Kardashian's comparisons don't bother her – here's why!

The Jersey Shore star has been compared to Kim Kardashian, especially after posting a selfie in which she looked almost identical to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians celebration! That said, it turns out that Angelina Pivarnick isn't bothered at all by comments that she looks like Kim K these days.

In fact, she is quite flattered and has been taking it as a compliment.

After all, she thinks Kim is a very beautiful woman, so why would she mind being almost confused with her?

During an interview with HollywoodLife, the reality show celebrity explained that: never I never tried to look like (Kim). But I guess my appearance is similar to yours hahaha. I think Kim is beautiful, so if someone says this about me, I take it as a compliment. Thank you to everyone who says I look like her. I've always called myself the "Kim Kardashian of Staten Island,quot;. Even when I started in 2009. I definitely have black hair, dark eyes, a very exotic look. "

She went on to say that ‘I know how to do my makeup and hair much better now. Also, my Lashelina lashes are amazing and definitely help me get that glamorous look. It took me a long time to find the perfect lashes for me and that's why I made a lash line that I knew everyone would love. The response has been great about Lashelina, so I'm very excited. "

Angelina then mentioned that she compares herself to more than just KarJenner.

Apparently, depending on the day and the look you choose to play sports, some people tell you that he looks like Kylie Jenner too!

Well, in that case, she's pretty used to comparing herself to Keeping Up with the Kardashians sisters, so the hype about that selfie looking like Kim's doppelganger didn't fascinate her too much.

