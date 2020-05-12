Anderson Cooper reveals why he asked former Benjamin Maisani to help raise his son

Last week, the CNN host spoke about Benjamin being part of the life of his newborn son.

"Although we are no longer together … he is my family and I also want him to be Wyatt's family," he said. Stephen Colbert.

He also sprouted in his early days as a father.

"I just can't believe that … it's up to me and that he's here. It's amazing," Cooper said. "I always dreamed it, but I never thought I could do it. It's been amazing."

%MINIFYHTML918eee17699d09c011657c0b6b407e7317%

Fortunately, you are not raising your child alone. Fans might remember that he and Benjamin broke up in 2018, after being together for almost a decade.

"Benjamin and I broke up as boyfriends some time ago," Cooper shared with Daily mail at the time. "We are still a family to each other and we love each other very much. We remain best friends and will continue to share much of our lives together."