Anderson Cooper revealed why he asked his ex-boyfriend Benjamin Maisani to help raise his son with him.

Two weeks ago, Anderson Cooper ended his broadcast on CNN with some much-needed positive news: He just received a son in the world, Wyatt Cooper Morgan.
In his announcement, he acknowledged that he had previously thought that parenting would be impossible for him, and thanked those who helped him bring his son into the world:
As a gay boy, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I am grateful to everyone who has paved the way, and to the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in the birth of my son.
Since making his announcement, it has also been revealed that Anderson's ex-boyfriend Benjamin Maisani will help raise Wyatt.
So, in an interview with Howard Stern today, Anderson talked about why he made the unusual decision to become a co-parent with his ex, and his reasoning is really super sweet.
It all started when Howard asked Anderson why he doesn't want a "clean rest,quot; from someone he dated for so long.
"I really don't have a family, so my friends become my family," Anderson explained. "And he's someone I was involved with for 10 years. He's a great guy."
"We didn't work as a couple … but when I was a little boy, it was just my mother and my brother. But it was my mother and she wasn't the most parental person."
Anderson said that growing up, he often wished there was another father figure in his life to take care of him:
I wish an adult, after my father's death, had stepped in and been like, you know what? I'll take you to a ball game, or we'll go out to lunch once in a while, and let's just talk. No one ever did that.
"So I thought, if something happens to me or even if something doesn't happen to me, the more people love my son and are in his life, I'm willing to do that," he said. "My ex is a great guy and it's good to have two parents if you can."
Howard then asked if Wyatt would call both parents "father," and it turns out that Anderson and Benjamin have an adorable plan for that.
"My ex is French, his name is Benjamin, so he will speak in French with the boy. And I think he will be there."dad. & # 39; And I think I'll be & # 39; dad & # 39; or & # 39; dad & # 39; "
Very jealous of this baby, his two loving parents, and his future command of French, to be honest. Congratulations Anderson and Benjamin!
