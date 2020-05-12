Amy Schumer jokes about the new series of insulation kitchens that gives her no excuses to avoid the kitchen

WENN / Instar

By promoting & # 39; Amy Schumer learns to cook & # 39; on the show & # 39; Today & # 39 ;, the husband of the comedian Chris Fischer praises her for being & # 39; a great student & # 39; who is not afraid of being wrong.

Up News Info –

Funny Amy Schumer She no longer has an "excuse" to avoid cooking after learning her husband chef's tips and tricks of the trade for her new insulation cooking series.

"Amy Schumer Learns to Cook" introduces Chris Fischer who teaches the actress basic culinary skills before showing her how to make a series of simple dishes from her home in Martha & # 39; s Vineyard, Massachusetts.

And individual training has turned Schumer from a kitchen. "Derailed train"into a true star.

"She's a great student," Fischer shared in a joint interview on the United States breakfast program. "Today"." She really focuses and listens and is not afraid of being wrong. That is an important attribution. You have to shoot with anything, that's the point of the show. "

Reflecting on his lack of cooking skills before filming the eight-episode series, Schumer said, "I really don't have any information or knowledge (of cooking). I was thinking about this: I went to college, learned how to make a couple of dishes from my mother, and then I was on the road as a comedian. You're not like cooking in a hotel in Toledo. "

%MINIFYHTMLd64ad073d584237f6a7171ec8db8b1b414%

The former waiter previously only knew how to make "a good scrambled egg, a good toast" and a decent meat dinner, but all that changed during the coronavirus crisis.

"Now I know how to make tons of things. It's horrible. I have no excuse not to help," joked Schumer, who masters the art of poaching an egg, frying bacon and making traditional Jewish potato pancakes, known as latkes, among others. other meals on display.

The show was filmed by her son Gene's babysitter Jane, and Schumer admits that she films the episodes without a live audience to give feedback that felt very odd for the regular standup.

"It was really weird," Schumer said of the isolated filming. "We hope you like it. We don't know if it's good, we hope it is!"

<br />

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook debuts on America & # 39; s Food Network on Monday night, May 11.